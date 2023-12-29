Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,268 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

