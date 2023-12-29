Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 18,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. 182,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,886. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

