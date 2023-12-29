Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 208,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

