Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

