Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.55. 241,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,468. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.29. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

