Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 942,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372,643. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

