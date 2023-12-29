Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 485 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,440. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.