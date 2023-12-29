Travis Boersma Sells 4,243 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,520,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47.

NYSE:BROS opened at $31.90 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,861,000.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

