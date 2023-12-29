TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $997.71.

TDG stock opened at $1,012.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $944.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.35. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $622.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

