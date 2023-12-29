Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

