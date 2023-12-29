Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 453 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

