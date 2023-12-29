The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.24. 81,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

