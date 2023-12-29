The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863,962. The company has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

