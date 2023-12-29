TFG Advisers LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

