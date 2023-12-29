Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,668 shares of company stock worth $1,377,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,857,000 after acquiring an additional 285,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after acquiring an additional 472,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.09. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

