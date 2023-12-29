S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

