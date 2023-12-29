StockNews.com Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Gravity Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $82.48.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gravity by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

