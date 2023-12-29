StockNews.com Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Gravity Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GRVY stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $82.48.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
