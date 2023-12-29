StockNews.com Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.14.

CPA opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Copa’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Copa by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Copa by 12.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 75,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

