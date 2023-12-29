StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WYY opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

