StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after buying an additional 1,496,937 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth $10,344,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

