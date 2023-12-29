StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.