StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

