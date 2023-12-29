StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

