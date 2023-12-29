StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.