StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

