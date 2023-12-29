StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.