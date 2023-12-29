StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
