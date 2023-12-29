STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002560 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $136.18 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

