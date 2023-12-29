Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

