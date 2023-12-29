Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Down 1.9%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.45 and last traded at $85.70. Approximately 120,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,143,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

