Solidarity Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 794,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

