Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 4,915 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $398.86. 229,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,890. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

