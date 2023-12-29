Solidarity Wealth LLC Invests $3.34 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. BlackRock comprises about 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $813.85. 32,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,329. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

