Solidarity Wealth LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.49. 141,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

