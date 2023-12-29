Solidarity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 3.1% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

MCD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.20.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

