Solidarity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
