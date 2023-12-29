Solidarity Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2023

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.