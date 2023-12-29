Solidarity Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

