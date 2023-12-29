Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 25,996 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock remained flat at $51.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

