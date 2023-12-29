Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,564.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,978.00 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,026.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

