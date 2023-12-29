Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,172 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $813.85. 32,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
