Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

