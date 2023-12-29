Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 791,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

