Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,274. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

