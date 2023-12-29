Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,793,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $98.51. 116,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

