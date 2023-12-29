Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,888,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 93,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 37.6% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 91.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,312 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 35,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,070. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

