Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after buying an additional 239,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 993.8% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 279.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 664,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

