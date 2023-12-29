Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.88. 108,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

