Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. 662,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,241. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

