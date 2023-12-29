Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 89,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 65,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,731,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.