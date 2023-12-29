Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth $68,660,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lazard Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 17,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,009. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.39.
Lazard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on LAZ
Lazard Profile
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.