Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth $68,660,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 17,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,009. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

