Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Expands By 616.7%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
