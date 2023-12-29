Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Expands By 616.7%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

THCBF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.