Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Expands By 1,200.0%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuvera Communications Stock Up 3.5 %

NUVR stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Nuvera Communications has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

